Breaking News
Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre
Mumbai: Police check footage from 214 CCTV cameras to nab two chain snatchers
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769
Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Illegal structure razed in Thane over violations

Illegal structure razed in Thane over violations

Updated on: 22 August,2022 07:29 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The district collector had declared that the building was illegally constructed and put to use violating the conditions laid down by the state government

Illegal structure razed in Thane over violations

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday razed an illegal structure built on a plot allotted to Thane Zilla Patrakar Sangh, an official said.


The district collector had declared that the building was illegally constructed and put to use violating the conditions laid down by the state government, the official said.

The structure was razed in a joint operation by the district administration, Thane Municipal Corporation and the local police, he said.


Also Read: Mumbai: Doctors find rise in neck and back pain cases due to potholes on roads

Speaking to reporters, the president of the Thane Zilla Patrakar Sangh Sanjay Pitale said the plot was allotted for the Sangh in 1988 for the construction of the Patrakar Bhavan for the district exclusively to be used for the purpose of the journalists.

Following the misuse by the developer, the sangh took up the issue with the collector and state government and finally the structure has been pulled down, the official added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK