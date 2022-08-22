Mumbai: Doctors find rise in neck and back pain cases due to potholes on roads

Recently, a man died in Thane after hitting potholes and in another incident, a couple died due to potholes on Mumbai's Western Express Highway
Potholes on road near Chembur. Pic/Sameer Abedi
Mumbaikars are facing problems while commuting by road due to potholes. According to city-based doctors, there has been a significant increase in the number of neck and back pain cases among bikers who travel every day.
According to doctors, people who already have neck and back pain problems should especially take precautions while traveling through roads filled with potholes.
Last month, a 37-year-old man was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital as he suffered a head injury after falling down from a bike due to potholes. Speaking about the case, Dr Mazda Turel, Consultant Spine and Neuro Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, said, "The man was admitted for three days in the hospital. Fortunately, he suffered from a minor head injury and did not have to undergo any surgery. Most of the cases we get are from the young adult age group which has a bumpy two-wheeler ride due to potholes. Most of them suffer from severe back pain and slipped disc problems."
Dr Om Patil, Consultant Orthopedic and Spine Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital said, “On an average 150 cases of spine and neck pain issues are attended on OPD basis of which five to 10 per cent of the cases are of bikers who ride daily to go to the offices. The number of cases increases during the monsoon reason as there are more pothole issues during the rainy season. In emergency cases, there have been patients coming in with ankle fracture, knee ligament problems.”
Adding details, Dr Omkar Sadigale, Orthopaedic Surgeon, SRV Hospital, Chembur said, “The commuters traveling through narrow roads and potholes sometimes cause micro trauma and macro trauma with maximum damage to the spine (neck and back). Microtrauma (sprain, microfractures, and disc-related problems) often has long-term consequences if left untreated. Many young patients come to us for treatment with initial neglect and back pain after neglecting the pain for a long time. These patients are usually in the age group of 20 to 40 years old. Spine problems caused by potholes and bad condition of roads require timely attention.”