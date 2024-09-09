The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places were very likely in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts of Maharashtra and a yellow alert was issued for some parts of the state.

A yellow alert was issued for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Jalgaon, Jalna, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha and Washim district of Maharashtra.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Dhule district in Maharashtra.

A green alert was issued for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane districts and IMD predicted that moderate rains were very likely.

Mumbai has been witnessing light to moderate rains in parts of city from past few days.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, also predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of occasional moderate spells of rain in the city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.54 metres was expected to hit Mumbai at 2.55 pm on Monday, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said a low tide of about 1.11 metres was expected at 8.54 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, Water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide the city with drinking water, have reached 98.02 per cent, as reported by the BMC on Monday.

According to the BMC data, the collective water stock in Mumbai lakes is currently at 14,18,776 million litres, which is 98.02 per cent of capacity.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 98.24 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 97.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 98.30 per cent, Bhatsa 97.63 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.