IMD issues Yellow alert as heavy rains batter Mumbai

Heavy rains on Monday morning caused major traffic congestion & waterlogging in Mumbai. IMD official Sunil Kamble reported about 270 mm of rainfall between 2 and 6 am.

Local train services on fast line between Thane and CSMT were also suspended/ Sameer Syyed Abedi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9, anticipating very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rains on Monday morning produced major traffic congestion and waterlogging around the city. Sunil Kamble, Director of IMD Mumbai, claimed that approximately 270 mm of rainfall was recorded between 2 and 6 am.

"An 'orange' notice for severe to very heavy rain has been issued for the next 24 hours. "A 'yellow' alert has been issued for heavy rain tomorrow," Kamble told ANI.

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager of Central Railway, reported that it had been raining heavily since Sunday night. "More than 300 mm of rain has fallen in six hours. "We are monitoring the situation and attempting to keep the trains running," Yadav stated. However, waterlogging has disrupted services on the main line, particularly in Kurla Bhandup, and the Harbour Line from Wadala to Mankhurd, particularly in Chunabhatti.

Yadav encouraged residents to avoid unnecessary travel. "We have cancelled some trains and diverted others," he explained.

The severe downpour on Monday morning also impacted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Due to the heavy rain, schools were closed, and exams scheduled for the day were cancelled.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that Colaba received 83.8 mm of rain while Santacruz received 267.9 mm in the previous 24 hours. Mumbai has gotten a total of 2547 mm of rainfall, which accounts for 27 per cent of the normal annual rainfall during this period.

Waterlogging was recorded in various low-lying neighbourhoods, including Worli, Buntara Bhavan in Kurla East, King's Circle, Dadar, and Vidyavihar Railway Station, disrupting suburban rail operations.