Mumbai and the adjoining areas are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during this period

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, signaling increased rainfall activity in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions starting September 20.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and other areas in the Konkan region are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during this period, according to meteorologists.

Speaking to mid-day, Sunil Kamble, Director of the IMD Mumbai, confirmed, "A yellow alert has been issued for districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha starting September 20."

Kamble explained the weather phenomenon and said, "A depression is seen to be forming over Madhya Pradesh, which will enhance rainfall intensity in Marathwada and Vidarbha. These areas will experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in isolated spots. During this period, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will see passing showers with light to moderate rainfall intermittently. This is a typical weather pattern for this time of year and not an unusual event."

After an extended dry and sunny spell, Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar witnessed light to moderate showers on Saturday, with more rain Sunday morning. The city has experienced bright skies with little rain in recent weeks, even during the Ganesh festival, and this trend may persist, according to meteorologists.

The weather bureau data shows that between Sunday and Monday morning, the Santacruz observatory recorded 30 mm of rain, while the Colaba observatory noted 19 mm.

The BMC’s automatic weather stations reported the highest rainfall in the western suburbs, with an average of 27 mm, while the island city received an average of 26 mm, and the eastern suburbs recorded 21 mm.

The IMD predicts light showers for Mumbai between Tuesday and Friday, with no significant rain systems in play. However, on Wednesday, thundershowers could hit Mumbai and Thane, offering some respite from the dry spell.

On average, Mumbai’s Santacruz station records 2,319 mm of rainfall during the four-month monsoon period (June to September), while the Colaba station averages 2,095 mm of rain.

As on September 16, the Santacruz weather observatory had logged 165 mm of rainfall for the month, while overall, Mumbai has received 2,597 mm of rain since the onset of the monsoon in June.

So far, Maharashtra as a whole has been experiencing a dry spell due to the absence of active weather systems, with no weather warnings issued for the state’s districts this week. However, the depression over Madhya Pradesh is expected to bring much-needed relief to many parts of the state starting September 20.