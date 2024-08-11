Breaking News
IMD sounds green alert in Maha

Updated on: 11 August,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The weather update comes amid a week of high tides.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed almost the entire Maharashtra on green alert, signalling a moderate level of caution as it forecast a downpour of 16-64 mm in Mumbai on Sunday. The weather update comes amid a week of high tides.


“While rainfall is expected (in Mumbai), it is unlikely to cause major disruptions. However, some districts in Maharashtra have been placed on a yellow alert due to the potential for localised impacts, including heavy showers and strong winds,” said an IMD official.



“In Mumbai, where the rains are expected to be concentrated, the combination of moderate rainfall and relatively low high tides suggests that the risk of significant water-logging may be minimal. The high tide levels, forecasted to stay under 4 metres this week, further support this...” the official added.


