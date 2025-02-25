The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Thane till March 1. Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are bracing for intense heat as the IMD has issued a heatwave warning for the region.

(Pics/Atul Kamble)

According to the latest IMD forecast, heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in isolated pockets of Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri till Thursday with temperatures likely to soar above normal levels.

Residents have been advised to take precautions against the extreme heat, which may lead to dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

The IMD report highlights that Palghar will have a brief spike in temperature on February 26 before stabilising. Sindhudurg will also see increased humidity levels during this period.

A 'yellow warning' has been issued for heatwave in Mumbai, Thane district, and Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in the Konkan region of Maharashtra as the highest temperatures are expected to reach 37-38 degree Celsius.

At 38.4 degrees, the IMD Santacruz's maximum temperature was 6.4 degrees above normal today. Meanwhile, the IMD’s coastal observatory at Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees on Tuesday, which was also 6.2 degrees above normal.

Sunil Kamble, the director of India Meteorological Department (Mumbai), said easterly winds are blowing until around noon, following which the wind direction is changing to north-westerly, which is leading to a rise in temperatures during the day. He predicted temperatures to soar further by one or two degrees in March.

Other parts of Maharashtra remain dry

Meanwhile, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Satara, will remain dry, with no heat wave warnings issued. Also, districts like Nagpur, Amravati, and Aurangabad, will experience normal temperatures.

Precautionary measures for heatwave

With temperatures rising, health officials and local authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions to avoid heatstroke and dehydration. The IMD advises the following steps:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and fluids like coconut water, lemon juice, and ORS to stay hydrated.

• Avoid Direct Sunlight: Try to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and avoid strenuous activities.

• Dress Appropriately: Wear loose, light-coloured clothing to reduce heat absorption.

• Use Protective Gear: Carry umbrellas, hats, and sunglasses when stepping out.

• Take Frequent Breaks: If working outdoors, take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

According to meteorologists, this sudden rise in temperature is due to dry winds and changing weather patterns over Maharashtra. While the heat wave is expected to ease by the end of February, residents are advised to stay updated with IMD alerts and take necessary safety measures.