As per IMD’s 24-hour forecast, daytime temperatures are expected to rise to around 38°C on Wednesday. At 38.4 degrees, the IMD Santacruz's maximum temperature was 6.4 degrees above normal. In March, IMD predicts temperatures to soar further by one or two degrees

Representational Image

Listen to this article Heatwave alert in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan today: Temperatures soar to 38.4°C , yellow warning issued – Stay safe x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane and its neighbouring areas on February 25 and 26 due to the rising temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 'yellow warning' has been issued for heatwave in Mumbai, Thane district, and Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in the Konkan region of Maharashtra as the highest temperatures are expected to reach 37-38 degree Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The IMD said heatwave condition is likely over isolated pockets of Palghar and Sindhudurg on February 26.

According to the IMD, the high temperatures are likely to continue till March 2. IMD’s 24-hour forecast predicts day temperature to rise to around 38°C on Wednesday, with no respite from the heat expected for Mumbai and its adjoining areas.

At 38.4 degrees, the IMD Santacruz's maximum temperature was 6.4 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, the IMD’s coastal observatory at Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees on Monday, which was also 6.2 degrees above normal.

Why is Mumbai unusually hot this February?



Sunil Kamble, the director of India Meteorological Department (Mumbai), said easterly winds are blowing until around noon, following which the wind direction is changing to north-westerly, which is leading to a rise in temperatures during the day. "Generally we expect northerly winds in February but we are getting the easterly winds till 12pm. That's why afternoon temperature is increasing and in the night we are getting north-westerly winds. That's why in the morning also we are getting the temperature at the lower side. So this is the fluctuation we are seeing in February," Kamble told mid-day.com

Kamble also informed about the absence of western disturbances that bring rain in February. "The western disturbances meaning whenever any weather phenomena is coming from the western side and that impacts the northern part of India and if it gives a very good snowfall there or very good rainfall activity then we get the northerly winds and temperature falls but that type of situation we are not getting now. That's why we are at the higher side in February in maximum temperature," he explained.

Will Mumbai's scorching temperatures worsen in March?

In March, IMD predicts temperatures to soar further by one or two degrees. "Global temperatures are already increasing and the impact is that we are seeing higher temperature every month. I mean, we have accepted that globe temperature has increased by one degree, so every month the seasonal patterns are changing and we are getting the temperature at the higher side by one or two degree in every month," he added.

Kamble advises, "Avoid going out between 12pm-3pm at least so that the impact can be reduced. You can do whatever is required after 4pm so that that the impact will not be on you."

Precautionary measures should be taken during this time to stay safe.

Action suggested:

❖ Avoid prolonged heat exposure.

❖ Stay hydrated. Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.

❖ Wear light weight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes.

❖ Cover your head: use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.

❖ Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours.

❖ Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.

❖ Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.

❖ Recognise the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor/ hospital immediately.

❖ Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities.