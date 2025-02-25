Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.9 degrees Celsius

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: City registers 38.4 degrees Celsius as maximum temperature, AQI stays moderate x 00:00

On Tuesday, Mumbai woke up to a warm morning, with the maximum temperature recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Tuesday, February 25. Temperatures will range from a cool 23 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 37 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 41 per cent. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.9 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky with hot and humid conditions" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On February 25, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 115 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 187. Chembur, Kandivali and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 106, 107 and 130, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colaba, Borivali and Mulund recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 74, 97, 74 and 96, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 133, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 94.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Heatwave alert for Mumbai, neighbouring districts as mercury soars

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane and other neighbouring districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the rising temperatures.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Sushma Nair on Tuesday said the temperatures are likely to be in the range of 37 to 38 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

The heatwave alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri on February 25 and 26, the IMD said.