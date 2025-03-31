Breaking News
Impose strict UAPA laws against accused: Waris Pathan on Beed mosque explosion

Updated on: 31 March,2025 11:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A blast occurred at a mosque in Beed, Maharashtra, on Sunday, causing significant damage to the internal structure of the mosque

Waris Pathan. File Pic

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) National Spokesperson Waris Pathan has called on the Maharashtra government to impose strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) laws against those responsible for the explosion at a mosque in Beed, urging severe punishment for the accused, reported news agency ANI.


Speaking to ANI, Pathan said, "Who encourages them? They get encouraged by the hate speeches that the BJP leaders give every day. The government should impose strict UAPA laws against the accused in this case, their case should be heard in fast-track court and they should get severe punishment. Those BJP leaders who keep talking such nonsense every day should also be punished. Only then will we be able to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."


A blast occurred at a mosque in Beed, Maharashtra, on Sunday, causing significant damage to the internal structure of the mosque.


Two accused have been arrested in connection with a blast at a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed, police officials confirmed to ANI on Sunday.

The police added that they received the information that the accused went to the mosque and carried out the explosion with the help of gelatin.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat said in a video statement that the village sarpanch informed the police about the incident at about 4 am.

"All our senior officers and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot. We got information that the accused had gone to the mosque and carried out the explosion with the help of gelatin. When our team reached there and started an investigation, we learned about two accused, and before 6 am, we arrested both the accused," SP Kanwat told ANI.

He assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted and urged people to maintain peace.

"A village-level peace committee meeting was also organized after this incident. We have assured everyone that a thorough investigation will be done in this case so that the accused can get the harshest punishment. I would like to appeal to everyone to maintain peace," SP Kanwat added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said police officials had received information about the explosion at a mosque in Beed's Ardhamsla village, which occurred a day ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Speaking on the incident, CM Fadnavis told reporters, "The information has been received; the information about who did it has also been received. The concerned Superintendent of Police (SP) will provide further details."

(With inputs from ANI)

