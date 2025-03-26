On Wednesday, Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam presented the primary facts, which include the motive in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, in a court in Maharashtra's Beed district. He informed that application will be filed on April 10 for framing of charges

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam met Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of slain sarpanch, before the court hearing. File Pic

Listen to this article Beed Sarpanch murder case: Prosecution presents primary facts before court, next hearing scheduled on April 10 x 00:00

On Wednesday, Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam presented the primary facts, which include the motive in the Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder case, in a court in Maharashtra's Beed district.

The noted lawyer appeared before the court for the first time after his appointment as special public prosecutor in the Beed Sarpanch murder case, PTI reported.

As per PTI, he informed that application will be filed on April 10 for framing of charges.

For attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company, Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was allegedly abducted and tortured to death on December 9 last year.

Eight accused, including Walmik Karad, a close aide of former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, have been arrested so far and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The other arrested accused were identified as Sudarshan Ghule, Vishnu Chate, Jairam Chate, Mahesh Kedar, Sudhir Sangale, Prateek Ghule and Siddharth Sonawane while another accused Krishna Andhale is a wanted in the case.

"The facts in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, the motive of the murder were presented in the court today. Documents related to the case were also handed over to the advocate of the accused," Nikam stated.

The accused in the sarpanch murder case were presented in a court via video-conference, PTI reported.

Nikam met the family members of the sarpanch and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials before the hearing.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled on April 10.

Nikam stated, "I opened the case for the prosecution today. I told the court about the sequence of events and the criminal conspiracy (behind the murder). The motive (of extortion) behind the murder of sarpanch was told to the court."

"We also told the court that we have evidence for every fact presented. This case is based on circumstantial, paper and scientific evidence...We filed an application in the court requesting that the identity of the witnesses be kept secret," Nikam added.

He stated that court was informed about accused Sudarshan Ghule working on the instructions of prime accused Walmik Karad.

"We will file an application to frame charges on 10 April," Nikam further added.

The prosecution also submitted in the court the audio recordings in which the personnel of Avaada Energy Private Ltd company were threatened, he said.

The documents sought by the accused through their lawyers were also submitted, Nikam noted.

According to PTI, Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of slain sarpanch, met Nikam before the court hearing.

Deshmukh stated, "This was a primary meeting. We sought a separate meeting with him (Nikam). We are also going to write to the judicial committee about our demands and its copy will be given to the CID, Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) and others," reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)