CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses the Maharashtra Industry Dialogue at BKC, Mumbai, on Wednesday. Pic/X

In a landmark development, electricity consumers in Maharashtra can look forward to a substantial reduction in power tariffs.

On Wednesday evening, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis announced that Maharashtra is set to reduce electricity tariffs by a cumulative 26 per cent over the next five years. The reduction will be implemented in phases, with a 10 per cent cut in the first year.

In a post on social media X, Fadnavis said that this is the first time such a decision has been taken in the state's history.

He further stated that Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has approved the reduction in response to a petition filed by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), also known as Mahavitaran.

The CM said that a strong emphasis on green energy in future power purchase agreements would lead to savings in procurement costs, which enabled Mahavitaran to propose the tariff cut.

The tariff reduction will benefit all the three major consumer categories: domestic, industrial, and commercial.

According to Fadnavis, 70 per cent of electricity users in the state use less than 100 units, and they will the ones to enjoy the maximum benefit with a 10 per cent reduction.

He further added that work under the Chief Minister’s Solar Agricultural Feeder Scheme 2.0 is progressing on a war footing to ensure reliable daytime power supply for farmers.

“It gives me great joy to share this news with the people of Maharashtra,” said Fadnavis in his tweet.