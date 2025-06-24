The Chief Minister’s Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme 2.0, a flagship initiative of the Maharashtra government, promotes farmers’ financial well-being through sustainable energy while lowering service costs for agricultural electricity consumers

The Chief Minister's Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme 2.0, which is a key flagship initiative of the Maharashtra government, is designed to help achieve these goals.

To cut reliance on conventional energy, reduce carbon emissions, and ensure farmers have uninterrupted daytime power for irrigation, the Maharashtra government is rolling out several initiatives. Under the Chief Minister’s Solar Energy Project 2.0, MAHAGENCO will soon commission solar power projects with a combined capacity of 1,071 MW. These projects are expected to benefit more than three lakh farmers across the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced.

Chief Minister’s Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme 2.0

The state aims to reduce its dependence on conventional energy sources, lower overall carbon emissions, and support the agricultural sector by ensuring farmers have a steady and uninterrupted supply of electricity during the daytime.

This is especially significant for farmers who require reliable power to run irrigation pumps and other farm equipment that directly contribute to their productivity and income.

Under this initiative, solar power will be harnessed to provide daytime electricity to the farming community across the state, allowing them to plan their agricultural activities more efficiently and sustainably.

Under this distributed renewable energy model, solar projects for agricultural usage are being connected to the grid. As part of Mission 2025, the government aims to solarise about 30 per cent of agricultural feeders by 2025. Solar projects ranging from 0.5 MW to 25 MW will be established within a 5–10 km radius of distribution substations with agricultural loads.

To help implement the project smoothly, GEAPP India will set up a Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) and a digital platform for data collection, progress tracking, and project management. GEAPP’s tools and expertise will support the roll-out of the Chief Minister’s Solar Energy Project 2.0 and help drive sustainable development across the state.

A Joint Committee will also be created to oversee timelines and provide guidance on the Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme 2.0. The committee will include all key stakeholders.

GEAPP India and MAHAGENCO will collaborate to build a central dashboard for tracking land acquisition and daily progress on the projects. Training will be provided to all stakeholders so they can use the dashboard effectively.