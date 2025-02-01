Budget 2025 introduces PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana for 1.7 crore farmers, a Rural Prosperity Programme, and a six-year plan for pulses self-reliance, focusing on agricultural growth, credit access, and sustainability.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting her eighth consecutive Budget on Saturday, stating that the Union government has introduced the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, a new initiative aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity in 100 districts that have low yields, moderate crop intensity, and below-average access to credit. This scheme will be implemented in partnership with state governments and will focus on rural prosperity through the convergence of existing agricultural schemes and specialised measures. She emphasised that 1.7 crore farmers will directly benefit from this initiative.

Key features of PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana

According to PTI, Sitharaman said, “Motivated by the success of the Aspirational Districts Programme, our government will undertake the Prime Minister Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana in partnership with states.” She elaborated that the scheme will address underdeveloped agricultural regions and uplift farmers through five major components:

Enhancing agricultural productivity by adopting modern and efficient farming techniques. Promoting crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices to ensure long-term benefits for farmers. Developing post-harvest storage facilities at the panchayat and block levels to reduce crop wastage and improve profitability. Improving irrigation infrastructure to boost agricultural output. Facilitating access to long-term and short-term credit for farmers, allowing them to invest in better farming methods. Government's Focus on Rural Development and Employment In addition to the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, the government has announced the Rural Prosperity and Resilience Programme, which aims to address underemployment in agriculture through skilling, investment, and technology adoption to strengthen the rural economy.

According to ANI, Sitharaman stated, “The Rural Prosperity and Resilience Programme will be launched in collaboration with state governments. This initiative will provide employment opportunities in rural areas, ensuring that migration to urban centres becomes a choice rather than a necessity.”

The programme will focus on:

Rural youth, small and marginal farmers, women, and landless families, ensuring their economic stability. Encouraging investment and skilling to create sustainable job opportunities in the agricultural sector. Six-Year Plan for Atmanirbharta in Pulses The government has also unveiled a six-year programme for self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in pulses, with a special focus on tur, urad, and masoor dal.

As per PTI, Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) and NCCF will procure pulses over the next four years, ensuring price stability and availability for farmers.

Comprehensive plan for vegetables and fruits



To further strengthen the agricultural sector, the government will introduce a comprehensive programme for vegetables and fruit production, ensuring remunerative prices for farmers.

As per PTI, she highlighted that India achieved a record food grain production of 332 million tonnes in 2023-24, further reinforcing the country’s progress towards self-reliance in agriculture.

With the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, Rural Prosperity Programme, and Atmanirbharta in Pulses initiative, the government is aiming for inclusive growth in agriculture, sustainable rural development, and higher incomes for farmers.

