Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025, highlighting reforms in taxation, agriculture, and infrastructure while focusing on inclusive development and economic growth

Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Budget 2025: Key Highlights from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech x 00:00

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began the presentation of her record eighth Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, emphasising India's continued efforts to accelerate growth and ensure inclusive development. Highlighting the country’s economic progress, she stated that India remains the fastest-growing major economy and that the government's structural reforms over the past decade have strengthened global confidence in India's capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We see the next five years as a unique opportunity to stimulate balanced growth across all regions and realize ‘Sabka Vikas’ (development for all)," Sitharaman said. She described "Viksit Bharat" as encompassing zero poverty, 100% quality education, and comprehensive healthcare, reaffirming the government's commitment to inclusive growth.

Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

Budget focuses on accelerating growth and ensuring inclusive development.

India remains the fastest-growing major economy, with global confidence in its structural reforms.

Reforms announced in six key areas: taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power, and regulatory frameworks.

10 broad focus areas identified, benefiting poor, youth, farmers, and women.

PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana launched to support 100 districts with low yields, benefiting 1.7 crore farmers.

Six-year Atmanirbharta programme for pulses to boost production of tur, urad, and masoor dal.

NAFED and NCCF to procure pulses over the next four years to ensure price stability.

Comprehensive programme for fruits and vegetables to improve production and farmer incomes.

Makhana Board to be set up in Bihar to enhance fox nut (makhana) production and processing.

Five-year mission to promote cotton production announced.

National mission on high-yielding seeds to be launched.

Framework for sustainable fisheries harvesting in exclusive economic zones and high seas to be developed.

Rural Prosperity and Resilience Programme to be introduced, focusing on youth, women, and farmers.

5-year mission to promote cotton production announced, focusing on boosting yields and market access.

Urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity to be set up in Assam, enhancing local production and self-sufficiency.

MSMEs contribute 45% of exports, and the government plans to provide enhanced investment and turnover limits for their classification.

India Post to be transformed into a major public logistics organization with 1.5 lakh rural post offices becoming a catalyst for rural economic growth.

Government to enhance credit guarantee cover for MSMEs, improving credit access and boosting growth in this critical sector.

Interest subvention scheme for Kisan Credit Cards raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Customised credit cards for micro-enterprises with a Rs 5 lakh limit introduced to support small businesses.

The government is setting up a Fund of Funds for Startups with Rs 10,000 crore to support innovation and entrepreneurship.

National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management to be established in Bihar to support the food processing sector.

Credit guarantee cover to be doubled to Rs 20 crore, and the guarantee fee will be moderated to 1%.

A Manufacturing Mission will be set up for SMEs and large industries to drive growth in the manufacturing sector.

A special scheme for footwear and leather sectors will be launched to boost production and exports.

Broadband connectivity to be provided to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centres to enhance digital accessibility.

50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up over the next five years to foster a culture of innovation and scientific temper in young minds.

The Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak scheme will provide digital Indian language books to schools and higher education institutions.

Infrastructure expansion for five IITs, with plans to expand IIT Patna.

The government will facilitate the establishment of daycare cancer centers in district hospitals within the next three years.

E-shram portal to assist 1 crore gig workers by providing identity cards and registration.

Infrastructure ministries will come up with 3-year pipeline of projects to be implemented in PPP mode

Outlay of Rs 1.5 lakh crore towards 50-year interest free loans to states to augment infrastructure

Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education with an outlay of Rs 500 crore to be set up

Budget outlay for Jal Jeevan Mission enhanced to achieve 100 per cent coverage: FM Sitharaman

Asset monetisation plan 2025-30 will be launched to infuse Rs 10 lakh crore capital in new projects

Urban sector reforms relating to governance, urban land and planning to be incentivised

Govt to set up urban challenge fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to finance up to 25 pc of bankable projects

Govt to allocate Rs 10,000 cr under Urban Challenge Fund for 2025-26 fiscal

Additional borrowing of 0.5 pc of state GDP to be allowed to strengthen electricity distribution & transmission companies

Maritime Development fund with corpus of Rs 25,000 crore to be set up for distributing support and promoting competition

100 GW of nuclear power is essential for our energy transition

Govt to launch modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 destinations, help 4 crore additional passengers in next 10 year

Additional 40,000 units of affordable housing to be completed in 2025

Govt to encourage minor minerals through best practices and institutions of state mining

Financial support will be provided for western kosi canal, benefiting 50,000 hectare in Mithilanchal region in Bihar

Govt to develop top 50 tourist sites in partnership with states: FM Sitharaman

Govt to provide mudra loans to homestays, improving ease of travel and connectivity to tourist destinations

Medical tourism in India to be promoted in partnership with private sector

Govt to give special focus on destinations related to life and times of Lord Buddha

FM announces Nuclear Energy Mission for research, development of small modular reactors with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore

In next 5 years, 10,000 fellowships for tech research in IIT and IISCs to be provided

Bharat Trade Net, a digital public infrastructure, will be set up for international trade

Govt to facilitate upgradation of air cargo warehousing for high-value perishable horticulture items

Govt has implemented several reforms for convenience of taxpayers

Govt to introduce new Income Tax bill next week in Parliament to take forward 'trust first, scrutinise later' concept