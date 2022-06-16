In Mumbai, 14 owe their lives to RPF

In the past five months, the Railway Protection Force of the Western Railway has saved 20 lives, including those in the city

CCTV grabs of RPF personnel saving passengers on WR

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Western Railway has saved 20 lives in the past 5 months. At least 14 of these cases were registered in Mumbai Division alone. Three were registered in Vadodara, two in Ratlam Division, and one in Rajkot Division.

Speaking to mid-day, Praveen Chandra Sinha, IG-cum-principal chief security commissioner, WR said, “The Western Railway RPF is deeply concerned about the safety and security of its passengers. RPF continuously strives to facilitate and enhance the security of its passengers. RPF also provides help especially to women and children in need of care and protection. Many times they have saved the lives of passengers who are sometimes negligent and in danger while boarding or alighting from running trains. They have also stopped people from committing suicide.”

