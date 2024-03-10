Breaking News
Mumbai: Issues around Gokhale Bridge persist
Mumbai: BMC invites NGOs to collaborate for climate action
Navi Mumbai: ANC arrests man for wholesale supply of MD
Mumbai: Cruise south through the Coastal Road from Tuesday
Mumbai: Navghar, Surat cops apprehend missing accused escaping to UP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Indias most modern cyber lab to come up in Navi Mumbai says Devendra Fadnavis
<< Back to Elections 2024

India's most modern cyber lab to come up in Navi Mumbai, says Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 10 March,2024 08:47 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

To combat the rising number of cyber crimes in India, the country's most modern and biggest cyber lab will come up in Navi Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday

India's most modern cyber lab to come up in Navi Mumbai, says Devendra Fadnavis

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Navi Mumbai police commissionerate on Sunday. Pic/X

Listen to this article
India's most modern cyber lab to come up in Navi Mumbai, says Devendra Fadnavis
x
00:00

To combat the rising number of cyber crimes in India, the country's most modern and biggest cyber lab will come up in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday. Fadnavis also heads the state's home portfolio which looks at law and order.


Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated the Evidence Management Centre (EMC) and the Evidence Despatch Van (EDV) in Navi Mumbai and said the EMC and EDV are the first of its kind in the state, which should be implemented across Maharashtra. "The EMC has no human intervention and the entire procedure of handling evidence through it will increase conviction rates. Instances of hacking and other cyber frauds are on the rise," he said. 


"The conviction rate was 9 per cent in 2011-12 and has now gone up to 50 per cent. Focus on technical evidence will be strong so that conviction can be had even if witnesses turn hostile. This will deter crime. The police must also opt for blockchain as tampering is not possible," he said. 


As digital transactions increase so will cyber crimes. The most modern cyber project and cyber lab in the country will be based in Navi Mumbai. All banks, NBFCs, social media sites will be brought on one platform to detect crimes as quickly as possible," Fadnavis said.

The Deputy CM also asked the Maharashtra police to get prepared to implement the three newly enacted laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharat Sakshya Act, which will come in to force across the nation from July 1. 

The final approval for the three laws was given by President Droupadi Murmu on December 25, 2023 after it got the approval of Parliament on December 21. 

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis earlier on Sunday also announced that a new airport at Purandar in Pune district will be developed. "The state government has taken a decision to develop new airports in the state. The government is planning to develop a new airport at Purandar and permissions for it are being taken," he said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

devendra fadnavis navi mumbai mumbai police Cybersecurity cyber security services mumbai news mumbai maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK