To combat the rising number of cyber crimes in India, the country's most modern and biggest cyber lab will come up in Navi Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Navi Mumbai police commissionerate on Sunday. Pic/X

Listen to this article India's most modern cyber lab to come up in Navi Mumbai, says Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

To combat the rising number of cyber crimes in India, the country's most modern and biggest cyber lab will come up in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday. Fadnavis also heads the state's home portfolio which looks at law and order.

Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated the Evidence Management Centre (EMC) and the Evidence Despatch Van (EDV) in Navi Mumbai and said the EMC and EDV are the first of its kind in the state, which should be implemented across Maharashtra. "The EMC has no human intervention and the entire procedure of handling evidence through it will increase conviction rates. Instances of hacking and other cyber frauds are on the rise," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The conviction rate was 9 per cent in 2011-12 and has now gone up to 50 per cent. Focus on technical evidence will be strong so that conviction can be had even if witnesses turn hostile. This will deter crime. The police must also opt for blockchain as tampering is not possible," he said.

As digital transactions increase so will cyber crimes. The most modern cyber project and cyber lab in the country will be based in Navi Mumbai. All banks, NBFCs, social media sites will be brought on one platform to detect crimes as quickly as possible," Fadnavis said.

The Deputy CM also asked the Maharashtra police to get prepared to implement the three newly enacted laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharat Sakshya Act, which will come in to force across the nation from July 1.

The final approval for the three laws was given by President Droupadi Murmu on December 25, 2023 after it got the approval of Parliament on December 21.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis earlier on Sunday also announced that a new airport at Purandar in Pune district will be developed. "The state government has taken a decision to develop new airports in the state. The government is planning to develop a new airport at Purandar and permissions for it are being taken," he said.