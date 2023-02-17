India records 157 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,862

The death toll stands at 5,30,757, the data updated at 8 am stated

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India logged 157 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,862, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,757, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,659).

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.12 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.10 per cent.

Also Read: Maharashtra reports 19 cases of Covid-19, active tally 92

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,039, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.