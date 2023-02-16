Maharashtra reports 19 cases of Covid-19, active tally 92

No death was reported on Thursday. The toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health department official said

Representational Pic

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 19 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 81,37,346, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 14 during the day to reach 79,88,833, leaving the state with an active caseload of 92, he said.

Pune circle led with nine cases, followed by four each in Mumbai and Akola circles, and one each in Nashik and Nagpur circles.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Shirdi airport gets night landing licence from DGCA, says Fadnavis

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,63,69,033 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 6,109 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures: Fresh Covid-19 cases: 19, Total Cases: 81,37,346, Death: 1,48,421, Tests: 8,63,69,033, Discharge: 79,88,833.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever