Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra reports 19 cases of Covid 19 active tally 92

Maharashtra reports 19 cases of Covid-19, active tally 92

Updated on: 16 February,2023 07:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

No death was reported on Thursday. The toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health department official said

Maharashtra reports 19 cases of Covid-19, active tally 92

Representational Pic


Maharashtra on Thursday reported 19 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 81,37,346, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health department official said.


The recovery count increased by 14 during the day to reach 79,88,833, leaving the state with an active caseload of 92, he said.



Pune circle led with nine cases, followed by four each in Mumbai and Akola circles, and one each in Nashik and Nagpur circles.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Shirdi airport gets night landing licence from DGCA, says Fadnavis

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,63,69,033 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 6,109 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures: Fresh Covid-19 cases: 19, Total Cases: 81,37,346, Death: 1,48,421, Tests: 8,63,69,033, Discharge: 79,88,833.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
maharashtra Coronavirus news India news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK