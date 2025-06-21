After several days of uncertainty, the two couples from Mumbai stuck in war-torn Iran have finally managed to make transportation arrangements and reach the evacuation camps set up at a hotel in Mashhad for stranded Indians by the Indian Embassy in Tehran. With the help of their Iranian acquaintance, they arranged a private car and driver to travel

Smoke rises from a building of the Soroka hospital complex; after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Beersheba, Israel, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

One of their acquaintances from Iran helped them arrange a car and a driver who took them to the camp. Last, I could speak to him on Friday evening. It was a journey of almost 12-13 hours. The network issue still continues” said, father of one of the four persons stranded in Iran.

After several days of uncertainty, the two couples from Mumbai stuck in war-torn Iran have finally managed to make transportation arrangements and reach the evacuation camps set up at a hotel in Mashhad for stranded Indians by the Indian Embassy in Tehran. With the help of their Iranian acquaintance, they arranged a private car and driver to travel over 950 km from Kelardasht County near Abbasabad city to an Indian evacuation camp in Mashhad.

He further added, “We do not know if they will be charged to stay in the hotel. They do not have much money, and there is no way they can withdraw as everything there is shut.”

Marshal Danavil and his wife, Joann Quadros and one other couple, had travelled to Tehran to attend a wedding, which was scheduled for June 11.

The couples was staying in Kelardasht County near Abbasabad city, and had to travel over 950 km to reach Mashhad, a journey that takes nearly 13 hours non-stop. “Marshal called me on Friday morning and said they had started their journey and were safe,” said Vishal Raut, Marshal’s friend.

As the couples have reached the hotel, their friends and family pray that they stay safe till they land in India.

“We’re praying for their safe arrival at the camp and that they are quickly airlifted to Armenia and included in the next Operation Sindhu flight,” said a close friend of one of the couples.