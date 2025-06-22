The venomous fish, Pterois miles, was recorded for the first time in the city, along the coast of the Western suburbs; native to the western Indo-Pacific region, this species is instantly recognisable by its bold zebra-like stripes, long fan-like pectoral fins, and venomous spines

The Indian lionfish acts as predator and an indicator of environmental shifts

In what can be considered an important documentation, the Indian lionfish, a species of venomous marine fish, has been recorded for the first time along the Mumbai coast. The sighting highlights the rich marine biodiversity of the coast.

Marine Researcher Raniya Ansari from Coastal Conservation Foundation (CCF) told Sunday mid-day that Pterois miles, commonly known as the Indian lionfish, is a venomous marine fish belonging to the family Scorpaenidae (Scorpion fish). Native to the western Indo-Pacific region, this species is instantly recognisable by its bold zebra-like stripes, long fan-like pectoral fins, and venomous spines that serve as a potent defence mechanism against predators.

It may be noted that the Indian lionfish plays an interesting ecological role, both as a predator and a cautionary indicator of environmental shifts. As an ambush predator, it feeds on smaller fish and invertebrates, helping regulate populations in its native reef ecosystems. However, in non-native regions, lionfish species are known to become invasive, outcompeting local species and altering food webs.

“The sighting of the Indian lionfish, documented through citizen science, making it the first formal record of the region, is a powerful reminder that life thrives in our waters. It is because of curious, observant citizens that we are uncovering these stories from our shores. It is now more urgent than ever to recognise, respect, and protect the biodiversity that still persists here,” said Ansari CCF, along with the help of its team members, has been documenting and spreading awareness about marine biodiversity along the Mumbai coast.