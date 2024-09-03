Since its inauguration on February 15, 2019, the Vande Bharat Express has become a symbol of progress for Indian Railways

Vande Bharat train

The Indian Railways (IR) on Tuesday said it was expanding the Vande Bharat Portfolio with Vande Bharat Express, Vande Metro, and the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, catering to both short- and long-distance travellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Indigenously designed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, offer cutting-edge features delivering luxury and efficiency to millions of passengers. With faster commute times, advanced safety features, and world-class amenities, Indian Railways is setting new benchmarks in travel,” an IR spokesperson said.

“As the flagship initiative under the ‘Make in India’ campaign, the Vande Bharat trains embody India's aspirations for modern, efficient, and world-class Rail travel. With the Vande Bharat Express, Vande Metro, and the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, Indian Railways is poised to redefine the passenger experience, catering to both short- and long-distance travellers with unprecedented speed, safety, and comfort,” he said.

Vande Bharat Express

Since its inauguration on February 15, 2019, the Vande Bharat Express has become a symbol of progress for Indian Railways. This semi-high-speed train, capable of reaching up to 160 km/h, offers an unparalleled travel experience for millions of passengers. Covering over 280 districts across 24 states and union territories, with 54 trains in operation, Vande Bharat has already completed more than 35,000 trips, carrying over 3 crore passengers to date. This modern marvel has circled the earth 310 times in the financial year 2023-24 alone, demonstrating its efficiency and impact.

India’s first indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains have transformed rail travel with their modern design and superior comfort. Entirely conceived and built in India, Vande Bharat is a true testament of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, showcasing the nation’s engineering prowess. Its cutting-edge features, including intelligent braking systems, automatic doors, GPS-based passenger information systems, and bio-vacuum toilets, make it a global contender in Railway technology. The train is equipped with regenerative braking systems that save up to 30% in electrical energy, adding a green footprint to its long list of innovations. With executive-class coaches boasting rotating ergonomic seats and Divyang-friendly amenities, Vande Bharat brings luxury, convenience, and inclusivity together, setting a new benchmark for rail travel in India.

Vande Metro

While the Vande Bharat Express caters to long-distance travellers, Indian Railways is expanding its reach to urban and semi-urban commuters with the launch of Vande Metro. Built on the Vande Bharat platform, the fully air-conditioned Vande Metro is designed for medium-distance intercity travel, connecting cities within a 150-kilometre radius in about 3 to 4 hours. The train, with a top speed of 110 km/h, is poised to revolutionise the way passengers commute between urban centres and peripheral cities.

With its 12 coaches, capable of seating 1,150 passengers, the Vande Metro brings the best of modern urban transit to intercity travel. The train boasts double-leaf automatic sliding doors, fully sealed gangways for dust-free environments, and Divyangjan-friendly toilets at both ends. The introduction of mobile charging sockets, CCTV cameras, and emergency lighting ensures that passengers enjoy a safe and comfortable journey. Ergonomically designed seats and a talk-back system for emergencies further enhance the travel experience.

The Vande Metro promises faster acceleration, jerk-free travel with semi-permanent couplers, and reduced turnaround times with driving cabs at both ends. With this innovation, Indian Railways is bridging the gap between short-distance urban transit and long-distance rail journeys, making it a commuter's dream for medium-distance travel.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The forthcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to be a game-changer for long-distance travel in India. Combining aesthetic appeal with advanced functionality, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train offers passengers a luxurious and comfortable journey on par with European standards. The stainless steel train set is designed with crash-worthy features, modular interiors, and ergonomic seating to ensure safety and comfort for passengers travelling overnight.

Equipped with modern amenities, including a modular pantry, special facilities for differently-abled passengers, and automatic sensor-based doors, the sleeper train is designed to offer a seamless travel experience. First-class passengers will also enjoy shower facilities with hot water and integrated reading lights with USB charging ports. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to transform rail travel in India, offering a new standard for comfort and efficiency on long-distance routes.

Vande Trio will be future

With the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, Vande Metro, and the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper train, Indian Railways is on a path to revolutionise travel in India. These trains not only reflect the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative but also set new global standards for speed, safety, and service. As India’s rail network continues to expand, passengers can look forward to a future of seamless, comfortable, and efficient travel that caters to the diverse needs of the nation.