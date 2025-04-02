Breaking News
Mumbai, other cities to get e-bike taxis
Mumbai: Matunga-Wadala’s silence sends BMC a loud message
Mumbai weather updates: City to stay gloomy for three more days
Mumbai: Drug smuggler wanted in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana escapes from Dahisar to US
Mumbai: Cracks before cars! Samruddhi Highway stretch raises quality concerns
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Indian Rock Python rescued near human settlement in Aarey Milk Colony

Indian Rock Python rescued near human settlement in Aarey Milk Colony

Updated on: 02 April,2025 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

A six-foot-long Indian Rock Python was rescued near a human settlement in Aarey Milk Colony by wildlife rescuer Aditya Shinde. The snake was safely relocated to its natural habitat, highlighting the importance of conservation efforts

Indian Rock Python rescued near human settlement in Aarey Milk Colony

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Indian Rock Python rescued near human settlement in Aarey Milk Colony
x
00:00

A six-foot-long Indian Rock Python was safely rescued from a location near a human settlement in Aarey Milk Colony on Tuesday night. The rescue operation was carried out by Aditya Shinde, a wildlife enthusiast and snake rescuer associated with NGO Wildlife Welfare Association.


Speaking about the incident, Shinde said, "On Tuesday night, I received a call from a local resident in Aarey Milk Colony who reported spotting a snake close to his house. Upon reaching the location, I identified the snake as a large Indian Rock Python. The reptile was safely rescued and immediately released back into its natural habitat."



About the Indian Rock Python

According to the Indian Biodiversity Portal, the Indian Rock Python is one of the most well-known and largest-growing snake species in India. In most parts of the country, it is the largest species found, except in the North-East, where the Burmese Python takes its place. It is usually identifiable by its considerable size, dark irregular patches, pinkish head, and slow movement.

The portal further states that the Indian Rock Python is primarily a nocturnal species, though it can occasionally be seen during the day while basking or opportunistically foraging for prey. Although it is mainly terrestrial, it is also an adept climber, often ascending to significant heights to roost. The python’s locomotion is generally slow, and its behaviour is typically non-aggressive. When threatened, it attempts to escape and hide in its natural surroundings. However, if provoked, it coils its body with its head slightly raised above the ground, producing a hissing sound similar to that of a Russell’s Viper. If further disturbed, it may bite repeatedly. When caught, the python tightly coils around the captor's limbs in an attempt to suffocate them.

The Indian Rock Python is a protected species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which grants it the highest level of legal protection in India. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aarey colony mumbai news maharashtra mumbai wildlife

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK