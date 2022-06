It will be between Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat; land acquisition issues stall project in state

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects the bullet train project in Surat

The first stretch of India's first bullet train's route, running between Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat, is set to open in August 2026. While the route of the train is from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, not much has been done regarding construction in Maharashtra.