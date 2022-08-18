India's first electric double decker bus launched in Mumbai

The bus is the world's first - standard floor, air conditioned, electric double decker with wider door on rear overhang and a rear staircase. The double decker has a lightweight aluminium body construction, which offers higher passenger to weight ratio and a competitive cost per km, per passenger.

India's first electric double decker was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. Pic/ Ashish Raje

India's first electric double decker bus by Switch Mobility was formally launched in Mumbai on Thursday. The bus was unveiled by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The bus will be a part of the BEST undertaking as the public transporter plans to add a large number of electric double decker e-buses.

The unique electric double decker air-conditioned bus is of Switch EiV 22. Designed, developed and manufactured in India and utilising Switch's global electric bus experience, Switch EiV 22 is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety and best-in-class comfort features. The renewed iconic double decker bus is designed to revolutionise public transportation in the country and will set new standards in the intra-city bus market.

The bus is the world's first - standard floor, air conditioned, electric double decker with wider door on rear overhang and a rear staircase. The double decker has a lightweight aluminium body construction, which offers higher passenger to weight ratio and a competitive cost per km, per passenger.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari said, "There is a need to transform the country's transport system from a long-term perspective. With focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem. Government's vision and policies are supportive towards EV adoption with growing consumer demand for greener solutions. I would like to congratulate Switch Mobility, subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, for being the one to revive the double decker and remain committed to introducing new technologies for the benefit of passengers and society, at large."

"Launching the Switch EiV 22 in Mumbai today is a proud moment for the Hinduja Group. The Group has a clear vision to support economies in delivering their net zero objectives through renewable energy, finance and zero emission transportation. We are confident that our new zero emission double-decker bus will deliver a cleaner and more sustainable future, reinforcing our commitment for India and the globe," Mr. Ashok Hinduja, Chairman - Hinduja Group of Companies (India) commenting on the launch, said.

"Ashok Leyland was a pioneer among Indian manufacturers when it first launched the double decker in 1967 in Mumbai and Switch is carrying forward that legacy. With our strong expertise in double deckers, both in India and UK and with over 100 Switch electric double deckers in service on UK roads, we are happy to not only bring back this icon to life, but also reinforces our commitment to create this form factor for India and the globe," Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman - Switch Mobility, said.

"The Switch EiV 22 is designed and developed to meet Indian conditions, while at the same time provide superior customer comfort and delight. Mumbai and double deckers are synonymous with public transport, and we are certain that Switch EiV 22 will not only bring back fond memories for Mumbaikars, but will transform the public transport space in terms of sustainability and footprint which is the need of the hour in India," Mahesh Babu, CEO - Switch Mobility India, COO - Switch Mobility Ltd, said.

Features of the bus

The Switch electric double decker can ferry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single decker bus with just 18% increase in kerb weight. The architecture of the double decker uses a 650 V system - the same platform as Switch EiV 12, launched in June 2022, which is also common with Switch e1.

With contemporary styling and feel-good interiors and exteriors, the double decker boasts of wide front and rear doors, two staircases and an emergency door complying with the latest safety standards. The AC offers effective cooling in India's hot climatic conditions, while the optimized seating for 65 passengers is the maximum number of seats to be offered in the given footprint.

Each seat has a lightweight cushion and the interiors come with car like comfort for passenger convenience. This state-of-the-art electric double decker serves as an ideal solution for urban commuting, as they occupy less road, terminal and depot floor space per seated passenger.

Powering Switch EiV 22 is a 231 kWh capacity, 2-string, liquid cooled, higher density NMC chemistry battery pack with dual gun charging system. This enables the electric double decker to have a range up to 250 kms for intra city applications.

Switch India has already secured an order of 200 electric double decker buses in Mumbai and is looking at a dominant space in the electric double decker segment, across key regions in the country.

Bus components are manufactured in India.

