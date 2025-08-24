The maiden journey of the Ro-Ro service ferried 19 passengers, including a Navi Mumbai family; ahead of the maiden journey, the empty train arrived at Kolad at 11 am. Loading of vehicles began at 1.45 pm and was completed by 2.15 pm

Navi Mumbai resident Rohan Prakash Kandar and his family are welcomed onboard the maiden journey of the Ro-Ro service from Kolad to Verna, Goa

The country’s only Ro-Ro car rail service was flagged off on Saturday, ahead of Ganeshotsav, as was first reported by mid-day. The first train between Kolad, Maharashtra, and Verna, Goa, ferried 19 passengers from five families with their cars on Saturday evening.

The country’s only Ro-Ro car rail service was flagged off on Saturday, ahead of Ganeshotsav, as was first reported by mid-day. The first train between Kolad, Maharashtra, and Verna, Goa, ferried 19 passengers from five families with their cars on Saturday evening.

Navi Mumbai resident Rohan Prakash Kandar, 30, who was travelling with his family, told this paper: “It has been an exciting journey. We are chilling in the AC compartment and travelling with our own vehicle onboard the train. Konkan Railway has taken extra efforts to look after us. At Kolad, the train was shunted closer to the ramp and things were made very convenient for us.”

“The Konkan Railway should continue this venture and expand it to other stations close to Mumbai, such as Panvel, and also launch more such ramp stations in Konkan,” added Kandar, who was travelling with his Force Gurkha 5-door SUV.

A few other commuters suggested that the Konkan Railway should start online bookings for better response. This would also ensure faster reservations, they said.

Ahead of the maiden journey, the empty train arrived at Kolad at 11 am. Loading of vehicles began at 1.45 pm and was completed by 2.15 pm. The train then departed from Kolad at 3.40 pm. A maximum of three people per car are allowed to travel on the attached 3AC coach on paying the prescribed fare. The Ro-Ro service also makes a halt at Nandgaon Road station in Sindhudurg district.

Rs 7875

Freight charge per car

Rs 935

Fare per passenger in the attached 3AC coach