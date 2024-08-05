IndiGo to introduce business class flights from November

Bookings will open today; airline to double its fleet by decade end

At the airline's 18th-anniversary celebration event held on Monday, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers announced introducing a business class service, with bookings opening from today (August 6). The first aircraft equipped with business class seats is scheduled to take off in November this year.

IndiGo turned 18 on August 4. The celebration event on August 5 was attended by Airbus India President Remi Millard, IndiGo executive employees, pilots, cabin crew, ground staff, engineers, and other stakeholders.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said, “We are launching our 'Stretch your Body, Mind and Imagination' program from August 6. Under this, business class seats will be integrated into the fleet and the first aircraft equipped with business class seats will be flying in November this year."

Elbers also said that the airline had placed a larger order of 500 new aircraft last year. “Every week, one aircraft will be added to the existing fleet of aircraft and the fleet will be doubled in size by the end of this decade. Similarly, by the year 2027, IndiGO will be flying its first wide-body aircraft Airbus A350-900. An order for 30 such wide-body aircraft has been placed by the airline. This is under the initiative of IndiGO '6E-2027 IndiGO Far, Indigo Wide. I am also proud to announce that 44 per cent of our staff is women power and Indigo has served over 600 million passengers since its start in 2006.”