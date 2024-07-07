Patil said both the communities (OBC and Marathas) must be made to understand that the notification on "sage soyare" will not hurt anyone's interest

Chandrakant Patil. File Pic

Listen to this article Individuals to get Kunbi certificates on basis of kin's records: Maharashtra Minister on Maratha quota x 00:00

Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil has said the "sage soyare" (blood relatives) of those whose records are traced as Kunbis will also get such Kunbi certificates, amid some OBC leaders opposing such a move for Marathas, reported news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Patil said both the communities (OBC and Marathas) must be made to understand that the notification on "sage soyare" will not hurt anyone's interest, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government will hold an all-party meeting to address the issue on Monday, he said.

Activist Manoj Jarange, who suspended his indefinite fast last month, has been demanding implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as "sage soyare" of Maratha community members, reported PTI.

He has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota benefits.

Kunbi, an agrarian group, is part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Minister Patil said, "Those whose records are found (as Kunbis) will be given Kunbi certificates. The sage soyare of those who get Kunbi certificate will also get (Kunbi) certificate," reported PTI.

Last month, OBC activists Laxman hake and Navnath Waghmare held a hunger strike for 10 days, demanding the draft notification that gives Kunbi certificates to Marathas to avail quota benefits be scrapped.

They have demanded that the OBC quota should not be diluted.

The duo had launched the fast as a counter to Jarange's demand that Marathas should get reservation in the OBC category, reported PTI.

Patil said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis have been holding talks with representatives of both the communities.

Meanwhile, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday urged MLAs and MPs from his community to unite in the fight for reservation under the OBC category or face consequences in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, reported PTI.

Speaking to reporters, Jarange outlined plans to hold peaceful rallies in every district of Maharashtra from July 6 to 13, advocating for the Maratha quota demand, reported PTI.

"Leaders of the Maratha community should attend these rallies in solidarity for Maratha reservation. They should demand the implementation of the draft notification of 'Sage Soyare' (blood relatives) and the old Hyderabad and Satara gazettes which have proved that Marathas are Kunbis," he said, reported PTI.

"Those Maratha leaders who fail to support the reservation cause will face consequences in the upcoming Assembly elections," he added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)