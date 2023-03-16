Influenza cases: Maha CM asks officials to create awareness about need for timely treatment

CM Shinde said that authorities should also ensure that the ongoing strike of government employees for the Old Pension Scheme does not impact the treatment of patients at government hospitals

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Photo

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde chaired a meeting to review the health department's preparedness to tackle the influenza virus H3N2 here, an official release said.

"If treated early, influenza can be cured. This should be known to everyone,'' he was quoted as saying.

Authorities should also ensure that the ongoing strike of government employees for the Old Pension Scheme does not impact the treatment of patients at government hospitals, he said.

The private medical sector should be roped in if needed, the CM told officials.

Also read: Mumbai recorded 118 influenza cases in 2023, says BMC report

Earlier on Thursday, a 73-year-old man with comorbidities who had also tested positive for the H3N2 virus died at a civic-run hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, officials said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s ‘Influenza status report Mumbai’ released on Wednesday, March 15, shows that the city reported 118 cases and zero deaths this year, 2023.

The report shows 19, 46, and 53 cases were reported in January, February, and March (till March 15), respectively.

“There are 32 patients admitted: 4 with H3N2 and 28 with H1N1. All of these patients are currently in stable condition,” read the report.

(With inputs from PTI)