Influenza cases: Maha reports 361 H3N2 and 451 H1N1 cases in 2023

Updated on: 01 April,2023 06:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While three deaths are reported due to H1N1 infection, whereas five H3N2 suspected death is also reported. It further said that 98 patients are hospitalised

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A release by the Maharashtra government on Thursday showed that the state reported 3,58,073 suspected influenza cases in 2023 (From January 1 to March 29). Among them, 2043 suspected flu patients were given oseltamivir -- an antiviral medication used to treat and prevent influenza A and influenza B, viruses that cause the flu.


It further shows that the number of infected patients of H1N1 and H3N2 during the same period are 451 and 361, respectively. While three deaths are reported due to H1N1 infection, whereas five H3N2 suspected death is also reported. It further said that 98 patients are hospitalised.



However, the release added a note saying, "Apart from this, 1 suspicious death has been reported from Washim. The cause of all these deaths will be ascertained after post-mortem."


As a part of preventive and remedial measures, the release stated that "routine patient survey for covid-19/influenza resident survey instructions have been issued." "Similarly, all District Health Officers, District Surgeons and Medical Health Officers of the state have been instructed by the VC," it read.

The release also mentioned that "flu-like patients are treated without delay according to classification." "Isolation rooms have been set up in government hospitals as well as medical college hospitals in the state," it added.

