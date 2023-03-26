Influenza: Maharashtra reports 427 H1N1 and 309 H3N2 and cases between Jan and March 25

While three suspected deaths are reported due to H1N1 infection, whereas one H3N2 suspected death is also reported

Representational Pic. iStock

Maharashtra reported 3,31,084 suspected influenza cases in 2023, between January 1 to March 25. Among them, 1816 suspected flu patients were given oseltamivir, an antiviral medication used to treat and prevent influenza A and influenza B, viruses that cause the flu, a health bulletin by the state department said on Sunday.

It further shows that the number of infected patients of H1N1 are 427 and and H3N2 patients during the said period are 309. While three suspected deaths are reported due to H1N1 infection, whereas one H3N2 suspected death is also reported.

The health bulletin said, "The 3 suspicious deaths have been reported from Washim, 1 death is from Khadki Cantonment Board and 1 death from Pune Municipal Corporation."

Also Read: Mumbai: Fire breaks at residential building in Kanjurmarg, five people injured

Meanwhile, as a part of preventive and remedial measures, routine patient surveys for Covid-19/influenza resident survey instructions have been issued. All District Health Officers, District Surgeons and Medical Health Officers of the state have been instructed by the VC, the health bulletin said.

It also mentioned that "flu-like patients are treated without delay according to classification and Isolation rooms have been set up in government hospitals as well as medical college hospitals in the state.