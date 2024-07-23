A fire had broken out onboard Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra on the evening of July 21

INS Brahmaputra. File Pic

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on Tuesday reviewed the damage to frigate INS Brahmaputra at Mumbai naval dockyard, two days after a fire broke out aboard the frontline warship, an official said, reported the PTI.

"The Navy chief visited the naval dockyard and assessed the situation, and discussed the next steps for repair of the warship," the official told the PTI.

A sailor is missing after the fire and the ship is now resting on the side.

The fire broke out on board the multi-role frigate on the evening of July 21 while it was undergoing refit at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai.

The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with the assistance of fire fighters from the dockyard and other ships in harbour, by the morning of July 22.

Further follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out, the Navy had said earlier.

In the afternoon on Monday, the ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side), an official release had said. Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side, it had noted.

All the personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress.

An inquiry has been ordered by the Navy to investigate the accident.

(with PTI inputs)