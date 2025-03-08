Breaking News
Women can build a better world: Retired Bombay HC judge at BMC event

Updated on: 08 March,2025 04:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Women’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Complaint Committee of the civic body organised an event at its headquarters on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Mridula Bhatkar said that women must focus more on acquiring diverse skills

Justice Mridula Bhatkar said women should take efforts not only to empower themselves but also other women and girls.

On the eve of International Women's Day 2025, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Women’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Complaint Committee organised an event at its headquarters on Friday.


Speaking at the event, Mridula Bhatkar, retired judge of Bombay High Court (HC) and Chairperson of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal, said, "Empowerment of women lies in their skills. Therefore, women must focus more on acquiring diverse skills. Women should be physically and mentally stronger. In society and at work, they should act not just as women but as individuals. Attaining the right to live as an individual is true empowerment. A strong woman can build a better world."


Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr Ashwini Joshi, Deputy Commissioner (Zone-1) Dr Sangeeta Hasnale, Deputy Commissioner (Special) and Chairperson of the Workplace Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee and Savitribai Phule Women’s Resource Center Chanda Jadhav, Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah, and Chief Officer (Disaster Management) Rashmi Lokhande, along with many women officers and employees of the Mumbai civic body, were present in large numbers for the event.


Justice Bhatkar further emphasised that women’s economic empowerment is progressing rapidly. "The right to spend the earnings gained through their own hard work is the true form of women’s economic empowerment. Along with becoming empowered, women must also fight for their political, social, educational, and economic rights. In today’s time, it is equally important for women to be strong. Women should also prioritise playing outdoor sports to enhance their physical strength. Efforts should be made to empower not just themselves but other women and girls in their families," she added.

Dr Joshi stated that along with empowerment, women should receive equal treatment. "Women should also have equal opportunities in fields involving fieldwork. We take pride in the fact that women are actively working in the Engineering Department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The BMC's Women’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Complaint Committee is continuously striving to address women’s issues," she informed.

Meanwhile, speaking at the International Women's Day 2025 event, Jadhav said that women have made a mark in every field through their hard work, intelligence, and perseverance. "Women’s empowerment is essential not just for them but for society as well. The rights, respect, and dignity of women are not only about their personal development but also the development of society and the country. A secure and trustworthy environment is equally important in the workplace, where equality should prevail. I can confidently say that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration does not fall short in this regard. To ensure the safety of female officers and employees, the Savitribai Phule Women’s Resource Center was established in 2004. Under this center, a total of 92 committees have been established across Mumbai. These committees investigate complaints at their respective levels, and appropriate action is taken by the central committee," she stated during the event.

