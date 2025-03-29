On each match day, 10 MI-branded Uber Shuttle buses will ferry fans from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to the stadium before the match and they will be dropped back to Bandra, Worli, and BKC once the match ends. Fans can skip traffic, parking woes, and last-minute ride searches this cricket season

Mumbai Indians’ fans can now ride in style to Wankhede on Uber Shuttles.

Uber Shuttle, the ridesharing app’s bus offering, is the official mobility partner of Mumbai Indians (MI). To give the MI Paltan (fans) an unbeatable matchday experience, Uber is offering free Shuttle rides for cricket lovers attending home matches at Wankhede Stadium.

On each match day, 10 MI-branded Uber Shuttle buses will ferry fans from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Wankhede before the match, and then drop them back to Bandra, Worli, and BKC once the match ends. Fans can skip traffic, parking woes, and last-minute ride searches this cricket season as their ride will be on Uber. To further encourage fans to avoid travelling from their private vehicles, Uber will also roll out exclusive, limited number match-day promo codes for discounted car rides to and from the stadium.

To bring the Mumbai Indians' vibe home, the Uber app will go in 'MI' mode - vehicle icons will feature the iconic Mumbai Indians logo, making every trip a celebration of one of the most successful franchises for its loyal legion of MI Paltan, the app-based aggregator said.

An official Mumbai Indians spokesperson added, “The MI Paltan are part of our family and we’re always looking for ways to elevate their match day experience. With Uber Shuttle, they will get a smooth, hassle-free ride to the stadium and back so they can focus on cheering louder. We hope fans use the services offered by Uber Shuttle and have a free and easy travel experience.”

Snehashish Nag, Head of Strategy, Uber Shuttle, said, "With Uber Shuttle, we’re bringing the magic of Uber to buses - reliable, easy to book, and stress-free daily rides. As Mumbai Indians’ official mobility partner, Uber Shuttles will be the fans’ go-to ride for their home matches. This partnership gives fans a smarter way to travel while helping decongest roads around the stadium. MI Paltan and Uber Shuttle make for a winning combo.”

Uber Shuttle is running operations in Delhi and Kolkata and is currently being piloted in Mumbai as a daily commute option connecting residential neighbourhoods to commercial districts. Buses are air-conditioned, with an option to pre-serve seats and no standing passengers, with cashless payments, and backed by Uber’s in-app safety features including a 24X7 Safety Line.

How to book your free Uber Shuttle ride to Wankhede:

1. Open the Uber app and choose Wankhede as your pick-up or drop-off location

2. Tap the Shuttle icon

3. Choose your preferred time and tap Confirm Shuttle

4. Reserve your seat in advance – no standing, always air-conditioned, always on time

Mumbai Indians home match day Uber Shuttle route:

● Pre-match: MMRDA Ground Parking (opposite Metropolitan)

● BKC → Wankhede Stadium

● Post-match: Parking near Cooperage Bandstand (close to Wankhede) → Haji Ali → Phoenix Palladium → BKC

Note: Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.