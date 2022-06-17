Breaking News
IPS officer advised her not to file missing complaint about Sheena, Indrani in recorded conversation

Updated on: 17 June,2022 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The murder came to light in 2015, three years after Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of co-accused Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai

Indrani Mukerjea. File Pic


Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, told Rahul Mukerjea that senior police officer Deven Bharti had advised them not to file police complaint after Sheena went missing, as per a recorded conversation played in the special CBI court here on Friday.

Rahul, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea and Sheena's fiance, is currently deposing before the court in the Sheena Bora murder trial. On Friday, several telephonic conversations between Rahul and Indrani were played in the court of special CBI judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar.




The murder came to light in 2015, three years after Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of co-accused Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai.


