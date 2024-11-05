Following Rashmi Shukla's removal, ECI had sought from the state government names of three senior-most IPS of Maharashtra cadre of which IPS Verma was one

IPS Sanjay Verma/ File Photo

IPS Sanjay Verma has been appointed as the new Maharashtra Director General of Police by the Election Commission of India. The poll body has directed the state government that they have to comply with their order by 5 pm today (November 5).

A fortnight before the Maharashtra Elections 2024, the ECI, ordered the previous DGP Rashmi Shukla's transfer after receiving a complaint from state Congress chief Nana Patole. Following her removal, ECI had sought from the state government names of three senior-most IPS of Maharashtra cadre of which Verma was one. The other two senior officers were Sanjeev Kumar Singhal and his batchmate Ritesh Kumar.

IPS Sanjay Verma is a 1990-batch officer and is currently serving as DG of law and Technical. He is set to retire in April 2028 and was topping the list of consideration for the Maharashtra DGP post.

This is breaking news, further details awaited