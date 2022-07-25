ISC results 2022: Thane girl becomes all-India topper

Upasana Nandi shares the rank with 17 other students nationwide; schools applaud their resilience in the face of challenges amid the pandemic

Upasana Nandi, the all-India topper from Thane

The CISCE declared the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Std XII board results on Sunday evening, with a Thane girl becoming all-India topper. Upasana Nandi, a student of Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane, secured the top rank along with 17 other students across the country, with a score of 99.75 per cent. Fourteen of the toppers are girls.

A total of Std XII 58 students grabbed the second spot with 99.50 per cent and 78 students secured the third rank with 99.25 per cent, according to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) result.

Anshul Mitra secured the second rank in state merit list

Overall, 96,337 of the 96,940 candidates who appeared for the examinations across India passed, recording a pass percentage of 99.38 per cent. Girls recorded a slightly higher pass percentage of 99.52 per cent, while boys recorded 99.26 per cent.

The board had not conducted Std XII examinations last year because of the pandemic and had devised an alternate assessment scheme, and 99.76 per cent of candidates had passed.



Jiya Gupta also secured the second rank in state merit list

State’s performance

In Maharashtra, all of the 3,772 candidates who wrote the exam passed this year, recording a pass percentage of 99.76 per cent. Girls did better with a pass percentage of 99.85 per cent, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 99.66 per cent.

City students on state merit list

Seventeen students topped the merit list of the state. Of the 17 state toppers, 11 are from Mumbai, three from Thane, two from the Bishops school in Pune and one from Anubhuti school in Jalgaon. All three Thane toppers are from Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, including Nandi, and two other students who bagged the second and third positions in the state merit list.

The state merit list has four students from The Cathedral and John Connon School in Fort, two from Bombay Scottish School in Mahim, two from Hiranandani Foundation School in Powai, two from Gundecha Education Academy in Kandivli and one from Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu.

Girls lead the way

Fourteen of the 17 state toppers are girls. Anshul Mitra from Bombay Scottish School secured the second rank in the state merit list, and he shares the position with six girls. Shaun Francis Menezes of Bombay Scottish school secured the third rank in the state merit list along with Krish Khaitan of Gundecha Education Academy, and rest with the same position are girls.

‘Proud of them’

“I am extremely happy about our students doing excellently in the ICSE and ISC exams. We are all happy to have been a part of one of their crucial journeys... We are all so proud of them. I applaud the efforts of all the teachers who supported and guided the students throughout,” Revathi Srinivasan, principal of Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane, said.

Meera Isaacs, dean of Cathedral and John Connon School, said, “It is a triumph of the human spirit over the darkness, pain and uncertainty that COVID-19 brought along. Our children’s resilience has shone through, giving us all a message of hope, telling us that determination can overcome all odds.”

Sunita George, principal of Bombay Scottish School, said, “Students have actually proven that hard work and dedication can lead to success. Two of our students have featured on the merit list.”

Meet the toppers

Upasana Nandi

(AIR#1, State#1)

Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

The all Indian first (AIR) rank was totally unexpected. Now, I want to pursue research in biotechnology or microbiology. I thank my school and my parents for supporting me throughout the COVID-19 times and also during the transition from online to offline classes.

Jiya Gupta

(State #2)

The Cathedral and John Connon School, Fort

99.50 per cent

I was anxious about the exams. However, our school made the best resources available to us. They supported us in every way possible to make the transition from offline to online during COVID-19 and back to offline smooth. I will now go to the University of California, San Diego, to study art therapy with psychology and neuroscience. This will enable me to work with autistic kids.

Dhruvi Pandya

(State #3)

Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

99.25 per cent

Mahek Shah

(State #2)

The Cathedral and John Connon School, Fort

99.50 per cent

I was nervous and anxious, but the school eased our fight through the challenges during COVID-19. I’ve secured admission at O P Jindal Global University and opted for the BA honours in Finance and entrepreneurship course.

Anshul Mitra

(State #2)

Bombay Scottish School, Mahim

99.50 per cent

Anshul, who lost his father in March 2021, following which the family struggled emotionally and financially. They even had to move to Kolkata. “However, my school extended unconditional support to me. They allowed me to attend school online. The principal even waived my entire fee for the academic year, which was a big relief for me and my mother, who is a homemaker. I will be forever thankful to my school and the principal,” he said.Anshul said he was not expecting the second rank in the state. Now, he wants to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).