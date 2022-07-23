CBSE results 2022: Pass percentage sees big dip

After the second term exam for Std XII going till last month and the worry about admissions, finally the results for both board exams are out

Such jubilant scenes as here in St. Thomas' Girls Senior Secondary School, in New Delhi, were repeated all over the country after the CBSE Std X and XII results on Friday. Pic/PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) finally announced the much-delayed results for its Std X and XII board exams on Friday. But this year the overall pass percentage in both classes has witnessed a significant drop compared to last year. In the Std XII results, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.71 per cent this year and was 99.37 per cent last year; while for Std X, it is 94.40 per cent this year and was 99.04 per cent last year.

This year, the CBSE conducted exams in two terms. The second term exam went on till almost June 15 for Std XII leading to a delay in the declaring the results. This in turn created chaos in the admission process across Maharashtra and some other states.

For final results, in the case of theory papers, 30 per cent weightage was given to term 1. Rest of the theory marks (70 per cent) came from term 2. For practicals, equal weightage (50-50) has been given in both terms. This move has most likely made a huge impact in the overall results of students. Recommendations were sought from school principals and officials, and a majority of them suggested going with the 30-70 formula, according to the board.

XII better than 2019, 2020

The overall pass percentage this year was recorded at 92.71 per cent, which dropped as compared to last year which was 99.37 per cent. However, it improved significantly as compared to 2019 and 2020 when it was 83.40 per cent and 88.78 per cent respectively. This year overall 14,35,366 students appeared for the Std XII exams from across the country, and 13,30,662 of the students passed.

Pune region which covers CBSE schools in Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu recorded a pass percentage of 90.48, while the Trivandrum, Bengaluru and Chennai regions of the CBSE board secured the top three positions by recording a pass percentage of 98.83, 98.16 and 97.79 respectively.

A total of 31,009 students were from the Pune region this year. Of these, 28,870 students were from Maharashtra. A total of 26,068 in Maharashtra passed the exam registering a pass percentage of 90.29. At least 94.54 per cent of girls while 91.25 per cent boys passed. All transgenders passed.

Children with special needs (CWSN)

Of the total 4,395 CWSN students who appeared, 4,092 passed recording a pass percentage of 93.11. The pass percentage of CWSN students was 99.39 in 2021.

Above 90 per cent

Over 33,000 students scored above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students scored above 90 per cent. Last year the number of students who scored above 95 per cent was over 70,000, while those who scored above 90 per cent were over 1.50 lakh.

Students in compartment

Over 67,000 students have been placed in a compartment. The CBSE Std XII Compartment Exams 2022 will be conducted from August 23.

Std X pass percentage also dropped

The overall pass percentage for Std X this year was recorded at 94.40, which dropped as compared to last year which was 99.04 per cent. This year, overall 20,93,978 students appeared for the Std X exams across the country and 19,76,668 of them passed. Pune region, which covers CBSE schools in Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu, recorded a pass percentage of 97.41, while the Trivandrum, Bengaluru and Chennai regions of the CBSE board secure the top three positions by recording a pass percentage of 99.68, 99.22, and 98.97 respectively. A total of 93,567students appeared for the Std X exams from the Pune region, and 90,868 of them were from Maharashtra. Of the total 91,146 passed the exam in the Pune region and these include 88,523 from Maharashtra. The percentage of girls who passed is 95.21 while that of boys is 93.80. Transgender who passed were 90 per cent.

Children with special needs

Of the total 6053 CWSN students who appeared, 5,655 passed recording a percentage of 93.42. The pass percentage of CWSN students was 99.44 in 2021.

Scores above 90 per cent

This year a total of 64,908 students scored marks above 95 per cent while 2,36,993 students scored above 90 per cent.

Students in compartment

A total of 1,07,689 students have been placed in a compartment and of these over 2,254 are from the Pune region.

Schools speak

“The students exhibited their best performance in the CBSE board exam despite the challenges they faced on account of the pandemic. They have mirrored the tenacity of their teachers, who worked tirelessly to ensure that they were well-prepared for their examinations,” said Kavita Sahay Kerawalla, vice-chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools.

“The results are a good balance of term 1 and term 2 marks, though more weightage is given to term two exams. Congratulations to all students for staying afloat and doing a good job,” said Parveen Shaikh, principal of The Somaiya School.

Dr Madhuri Sagale, principal, Orchids - The International School, Thane said, “Teachers and parents came together to maintain the mental stability of the students and it has finally paid off.”

Suchi Sinha, principal of Billabong High International School (BHIS) Malad said their teachers conducted personalized remedial classes and focused group sessions to ensure their students stay focused.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our resilient students, our hardworking teachers, and our understanding parents, who were part of this journey in ensuring outstanding results this year,” she said.

Std X toppers

Himaja Desale Ryan International School, Sanpada (99.4%)

“I had scored 100 per cent in the first term exam, so I was expecting good marks in the second term exam too. I want to pursue engineering or computer science after Std XII. My goal is to get into one of the IITs.”

Neal Punamiya Vibgyor High Malad west (98.2%)

“I was expecting good marks since I scored 98.4 in first term exams. Yes, there was a little anxiety over physical exams after two years, but I studied hard. I am planning to appear for JEE after Std XII.”

Std XII toppers

Jahnabi Roy Ryan International School- Kandivli (99.2%)

“I was thorough with my preparations. I solved and practised many question papers. My first term exam too went very well hence I was expecting a good score. I will now appear for my JEE advance. I wish to get into one of the IITs, preferably IIT Bombay.”

Pranjal Mudra Ryan International School- Kandivli (99.2%)

“I was expecting somewhere around 93% to 94%. Scoring above 99% was a surprise. Initially, I had anxiety about my exams, since this was the first physical exam I was appearing for after two years. The transition from offline to online and then back to online took a toll on me. But I managed to overcome all of it with the help of my parents and teachers. I have already appeared for my CA foundation in June.”

Parth Rasal Orchids, The international school- Thane (98.6%)

“It is a very overwhelming experience to have achieved such a result. It was a team effort of everyone as my school, and my family supported me all the time. Everything is possible with hard work and consistency.”

Prachi Lodha The Somaiya school (97.6%)

“Exams are not easy at any level for anyone. For me, it was always another level of anxiety..but with everyone’s guidance, I could keep myself calm and composed while giving my examination.”

Pranjal Mudra Std XII, Ryan International School, Kandivli (99.2%)

28,870

Std XII students from Maharashtra this year

99.4%

Himaja Desale Std X, Ryan International School, Sanpada