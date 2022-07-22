CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent

Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education Friday declared its class 12 results with 92.71 pass percentage per cent.

Girls outshone boys in class 12 CBSE exam even as the overall pass percentage dipped from last year's 99.37 per cent to 92.71 per cent, officials said on Friday.

Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said.

In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22.

"For theory papers, 30 pc weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70 pc weightage has been given to second term marks.

"For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms," a board official said.

This year, the board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. However, as per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list will be declared. In this regard, it is also informed that Board is not awarding first, second or third division to its students.

Students can check their results on official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results on DigiLocker or UMANG app.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)