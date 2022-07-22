Breaking News
CBSE Class 10 results announced, girls outshine boys

Updated on: 22 July,2022 02:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 per cent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent.

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day.

"The (Class 10) result has been announced," a CBSE official said.

The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.

