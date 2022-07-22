CBSE Class 10 results announced, girls outshine boys

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 per cent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent.

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day.

Also read:VCBSE declares Class 12 results; check here

"The (Class 10) result has been announced," a CBSE official said.

The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.