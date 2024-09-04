Republican, Democrat speakers talk parties, polls, Trump and Harris as USA gears up for a November to remember

Alison Williams, moderator S Pardhe and Dasheika Ruffin at the discussion

Listen to this article

When the US goes to vote, the world watches and listens even during the run-up. Alison Williams (Republican) and Dasheika Ruffin (Democrat) were speakers at an event held on Tuesday morning at the US Consulate Bandra Kurla Complex's (BKC) 'Dosti House'. The speakers addressed political science students in a session that was about the US elections slated for November 5, ballot issues and approaches, and the diversity debate, which is a big part of the narrative.

Common concerns

Both, Williams and Ruffin, spoke to the press before the formal panel discussion session. To a question about Democrats and Republicans not being so black 'n' white, there are a few commonalities, Ruffin agreed. She said about overlapping issues: “Inflation is a common concern. I think the difference in how we approach bringing down inflation... that is what differs.”

Williams said in response to a question about the big 'I'—immigration: “Both parties agree that immigration needs to be addressed. Tactics are different. For former president (Donald) Trump it is very much about putting up a border wall and physical barriers. For other presidents, there may be more concern with digital data and tracking, things like that...”

The overarching message though, was that concerns may be common but approaches vary. Ruffin was asked about women's empowerment, given that Kamala Harris is in the race and she said, “There is an energy around her and the number of rallies, volunteers and first-time donors show it.” Williams added, “It is about bringing women into the conversation.”

High voltage

Dosti may not be the most apt adjective to refer to the current Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump verbal slugfest as the US races towards the ballot box, approximately two months from now, but that is to be expected in a high-octane election which has global eyeballs trained on it.

Ruffin and Williams moved on to the main panel discussion, addressing students and a few older persons in the audience. The moderator began by asking the speakers to explain some key electoral terms. The speakers said a term people hear of a lot is 'Swing States or Battleground States’. “These are states that can be potentially won by either candidate. You will see the most engagement from the candidates in these states,” explained Ruffin.

Big issues

The speakers outlined certain seminal issues this election: There is inflation. Ruffin said, “Inflation is through the roof… the price of groceries, milk, eggs, bread and even gas. When we make pronouncements like the economy has bounced back post-COVID, people are not feeling it.” The speakers also pointed to reproductive rights—a prominent issue in these polls, and immigration, which is always centre stage.

During the interaction session, an audience member pointed to coalition governments in India and asked if there was any room for a coalition government in the US. Ruffin said, “We have two major parties in the US—the Democrats and the Republicans. We do have other parties, but they have not grown as much as the major parties. The third-party or parties are sometimes seen as 'spoilers', taking away votes from someone.”

Williams added, “In the US, we have the party which is first past the post, as they say in horse racing. You may not get the majority vote but if you get more than the other candidate, you win.”