US: Donald Trump vows to tackle inflation, corruption and protect free speech at Pennsylvania rally

The remarks by the Republican presidential candidate came as he addressed a public rally in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Former President Donald Trump underscored his commitment towards curbing inflation to make the country more affordable, advocating for working-class Americans, rooting out government corruption, and safeguarding free speech. The remarks by the Republican presidential candidate came as he addressed a public rally in Pennsylvania.

Addressing the rally, Trump said, "We will defeat inflation, and we will make America affordable again. Together, we are fighting to secure our borders, end the endless foreign wars, and defend the working people of America... We are joining forces to defeat government corruption, to restore free speech, and to make America healthy again."

Speaking more on his agenda for the United States, Trump said that he will work towards making the country a dominant energy producer in the world and claimed the country will experience a reduction in energy costs, with households seeing their energy bills decrease by 50 per cent.

"We will make America the dominant energy producer in the world, by far! We have more liquid gold under our feet than any other country. And we will use it to reduce taxes and energy costs for our people. In 12 months, we will cut your energy bills in half--that includes heating, air conditioning, electricity, and gasoline," Trump said.

The former President reiterated his support for IVF and said, "Yesterday, I also made a major new announcement: If I am elected this November, for the first time ever, your government will pay for, or require insurance companies to pay for, all costs associated with IVF fertility treatment. We want more babies to be born in America," Trump said.

Notably, in an interview with NBC News, Trump pledged to safeguard access to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments if re-elected and promised to explore options for government or insurance coverage for American women who require this procedure.

Trump also vowed to scrap the Green New Deal, and use those funds towards America's infrastructure. He said, "We will cut wasteful and unnecessary spending--and we will terminate the Green New Deal and spend that money on roads, bridges, real infrastructure and paying down debt, not fake infrastructure that has caused massive inflation and no benefits."

The Republican presidential candidate also shared his views on tariff taxes and said, "If China or any other country charges us a 100 per cent or 200 per cent tariff or tax, we will then charge them a 100 per cent or 200 per cent tariff or tax in return. I will end the Electric Vehicle mandate. I will cut every job-killing regulation of the Harris-Biden administration."

Trump outlined his vision for the US economy and asserted that he will deliver low taxes, low interest rates and low inflation that would help people to afford their daily requirements. "Together, we will deliver low taxes, low regulations, low energy costs, low interest rates, and low inflation so that everyone can afford groceries, a car, and a home," Trump said.

He added, "We will stop the invasion, end migrant crime, support our police, strengthen our military, build a missile defence shield all around our country -- keep Critical Race Theory and transgender insanity out of our schools, and keep men out of women's sports."

Expressing confidence in winning the presidential elections scheduled for November this year, Trump said, "67 days from now, we're going to win Pennsylvania, we're going to defeat Comrade Kamala Harris... We're going to make this country greater than it's ever been."

He added, "Starting on day one, I will seal the border and stop the migrant invasion into our country. We will carry out the largest deportation operation in American history."

Trump during his rally also targeted Vice President Kamala Harris and said, "Kamala Harris surrendered our energy independence -- She's vowed repeatedly to ban fracking... Then she said 'I'm in favour of fracking' -- The people of Pennsylvania are smart. They will not fall for it. If you do not have fracking, you do not have a commonwealth."

He added, "[Kamala] can hide, she can lie through her surrogates and the corrupt media but the truth will win out. The American people are smart, they will not be manipulated by Hollywood, the fake news media and all of the advertising. And you deserve a president who respects you, talks to you, who levels with you, and who always has your best interests at heart... This November, we are going to tell Harris we have had enough."