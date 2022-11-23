It happened in the heat of the moment, says Aftab Poonawala

Producing Aftab Poonawala in court, the Delhi police confidently say that the recovered bones are that of Shraddha Walkar and that they have found a map of where he scattered the body parts; they also speak to his past dates to piece together a mental profile

The pond in Mehrauli forest area from where some bones were recovered

I have not killed her, everything happened in the heat of the moment,” Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, told Saket court in Delhi on Tuesday. The court was hearing the Delhi police’s plea seeking to extend Poonawala’s custody. The police claimed they needed custody to corroborate his statement with a rough map found from his flat which may help recover more bones and even weapons. The court has extended police custody for four more days.

Delhi police claimed that they needed Poonawala’s custody to connect the chain of events in the case. They further claimed that the bones they have found so far are Walkar’s even as the Forensic Science Laboratory is yet to issue a report in the matter. Investigating Officer Ram Singh claimed more body parts and bones as well as the weapons used can be recovered on the basis of a disclosure by the accused. “It is further submitted that a rough site plan has been found at the house of the accused which may assist in a further search. It is lastly submitted that custodial interrogation of the accused would be required to connect the chain of events of the crime,” the court order mentioned.

Also read: Shraddha Walkar murder: Process for Aftab's polygraph test begins

According to sources, Poonawala had made a rough plan after a recce in the Mehrauli and Gurugram forest areas to figure which were the most isolated places so he could dispose of the pieces of the corpse. “The map came up during a search and indicates where he disposed of the body parts. Some bones, including a jaw bone, have been recovered from these places. Some bones were also found inside the pond at Mehrauli,” a police officer said.



Security personnel stand guard while investigating teams search the flat

Poonawala was represented by Advocate Abinash Kumar, appointed by the court. “He has not confessed to the murder but said that everything happened in the heat of the moment after he was provoked by the deceased,” Kumar told mid-day. The magistrate, after hearing both the sides, stated, “In view of the reasons stated, it is the considered opinion of this court that further remand of the accused be authorised in police custody for the purpose of ensuring conclusion of the investigation in the matter.”

Delhi police sources said that during the search and examination of Poonawal’s flat, the forensic team and CBI have found traces of blood in the bathroom where he allegedly chopped up the body. “Bloodstains were found between the tiles placed inside the bathroom, and some blood was also found under the tiles after they were broken by the FSL team,” said a senior Delhi police officer.

The FSL team visited the court on Tuesday and took a certified copy to conduct polygraph and narco tests. Poonawala went through a polygraph test at FSL Rohini in the presence of experts and cops. During the test, cops found that he contradicted several things he had said during interrogation. Narco test is likely to be conducted on Thursday. “Polygraph test is used to bring out the truth and takes one to two days,” said Sanjeev Gupta, assistant director, FSL, Rohini.

A senior officer of the Delhi police said, “Multiple agencies are working on this case, and we will soon file a collective report before the court. The chargesheet will also be submitted based on forensic evidence and not on what the accused is saying.” Meanwhile, Poonawala’s family members, who were hiding since his arrest, have approached Delhi police and some of them have recorded their statement with Mehrauli police on November 20. His parents on Tuesday moved an application before the court seeking to meet Poonawala, which the court has allowed.

Nov 20

Day some of Aftab Poonawala’s family members recorded their statements before the police

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal