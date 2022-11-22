Shraddha Walkar murder: Process for Aftab's polygraph test begins

Aftab is accused of strangling Shraddha, his live-in partner, to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces

Shraddha Walkar. File Pic

The process for the court-sanctioned polygraph test on Aftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case, is being done by the Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), informed Delhi Police sources on Tuesday.

"Pre-med sessions and scientific sessions for Aftab's polygraph test leading up to the polygraph test are underway," said FSL officials.

Aftab is accused of strangling Shraddha, his live-in partner, to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the ralationship grew.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Also Read: Delhi Police gets court permission to conduct polygraph test on Aftab Poonawala

Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed.

He also told police that he also read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.

Police said after browsing on the internet on ways to remove all traces of his crime, Aftab mopped blood stains from the floor of the couple's Chhatarpur apartment with some chemicals and also disposed of all stained clothes.

He then shifted the body to the bathroom and bought a refrigerator where he hoarded the chopped body parts, police further informed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever