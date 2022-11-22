Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Police gets court permission to conduct polygraph test on Aftab Poonawala

A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted Delhi Police four more days of custody of Aftab Poonawala

Aftab Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Pic/PTI

A court in Delhi on Tuesday gave Delhi Police permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed and dismembered the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, reported news agency PTI.

Delhi Police had moved its application in court on Monday.

"Yes. We have received permission from the Delhi Court to conduct a polygraph test on Poonawala," a police official told PTI.

A polygraph test is a non-invasive technique in which no medicine is used. The subject is attached to a machine and questions are asked to him/her about the matter related to any case or incident. The variation in the graph when the subject answers the questions are mapped to draw a conclusion.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), polygraph tests measure a person's "heart rate/blood pressure, respiration, and skin conductivity". The purpose of the test is usually to prove whether or not a person committed a crime, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court on Tuesday granted Delhi Police four more days of custody of Aftab Poonawala.

Poonawala's five-day police custody ended today.

"Police sought an extension of his (Poonawala's) police custody remand since the investigation is still underway. Based on our application, we have got four more days of police custody of the accused which will help in collecting more evidence," a Delhi Police official told PTI.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli locality. He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days.

(With inputs from PTI)

