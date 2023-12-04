Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Chief of his faction of Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Monday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata party leaders after the party’s election victory in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article "It is a good sign for us for 2024 Lok Sabha elections," says ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as BJP sweeps Hindi heartland states x 00:00

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Chief of his faction of Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Monday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata party leaders after the party’s election victory in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra while addressing his party workers at an award event on Sunday, said, "We saw the results of four states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telengana). They (BJP) won and we congratulate them for their victory. This is called democracy, and we must appreciate other's wins. I also believe such elections should continue even in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to save our democracy, let the people decide who will be the king of this kingdom."

ADVERTISEMENT

Thackeray said: “Now today there is a trend that those who we give something they left us, so it's also dangerous to give something to someone (Eknath Shinde). These traitors joined them and they are in power today but we will fight against them and win the upcoming elections, whether it's Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha 2024.”

The former CM also boosted the morale of his party workers and said, "We will fight and save the country. In past elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP, the Congress had won, but in Parliament, the Congress lost the elections. It is a good sign for us for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024."

"In 1999, we won the parliament elections but lost the Maharashtra assembly at that time, so this election is hope for us," he added.

"You all made me Chief of Shiv Sena UBT but I want to tell you that you are the main gem and gold of our party, without you, we can't win the upcoming elections in Maharashtra," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Also read: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde credits BJP's "double-engine" governance for victory in three state elections

The BJP swept the Hindi heartland states that polled for their assemblies last month. With its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

However, in the South Indian state of Telangana, the Congress saw consolation and emerged victorious dethroning BRS's decade-old rule. (ANI)