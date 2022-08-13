‘It is all about the payment issues’

Says official from Amrita Technologies, that partnered with EIT Services Private Limited

Pradeep Achan, CEO, Amrita Technologies

Pradeep Achan, CEO of Amrita Technologies, said, “Approximately Rs 100 crore is pending, which is a dispute, before court. The payment issues and subsequent dispute are between the state of Maharashtra and the digital IT healthcare solution company, whom we have partnered with, for using our licensed HIMS software.

As per the terms of contract, all the 16 government-run medical colleges and the tertiary hospitals affiliated to them in Maharashtra were connected to our HIMS software, which was used for updating the clinical patient data records, medical reports and diagnosis, to make the entire hospital and medical college administration work paperless.”

Also Read: Mumbai: Redevelopment work snaps water supply to 1,000 Vikhroli families

Asked if Amrita Technologies’ payments were pending clearance from the IT vendor, the CEO said, “Our dues are also pending, we are discussing the matter and are hopeful it will be resolved soon.” Achan said, “We have been approached by the state government, as per the terms of our agreement, requesting support to extract all the clinical data, crucial for patient care. We have agreed to provide required technical assistance to retrieve it and a team has been assigned the task.”