Jagran New Media launches ‘Marathi Jagran’

(From left) Gaurav Arora, COO, Jagran New Media; Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media and Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor-In-Chief & Executive President, Jagran New Media with CM Eknath Shinde

Jagran New Media has expanded its digital footprint in Maharashtra with the launch of MarathiJagran.com, a dedicated portal catering to the Marathi-speaking community. The website offers a wide array of verified and credible content, including real-time news coverage, entertainment, business, lifestyle and more, all in Marathi.

Leaders cutting across party lines—including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT)

President Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress’s Nana Patole—commended the platform for its attempt to engage the Marathi-speaking population and promote the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The platform will also provide a national perspective on current affairs. With this launch, readers will have access to Jagran Group’s extensive news network, including investigative reports from Jagran Prime and fact-checked stories from Vishwas News, in Marathi.