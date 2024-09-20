Breaking News
Jagran New Media launches ‘Marathi Jagran’

Updated on: 21 September,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

With this launch, readers will have access to Jagran Group’s extensive news network, including investigative reports from Jagran Prime and fact-checked stories from Vishwas News, in Marathi

Jagran New Media launches ‘Marathi Jagran’

(From left) Gaurav Arora, COO, Jagran New Media; Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media and Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor-In-Chief & Executive President, Jagran New Media with CM Eknath Shinde (in white)

Jagran New Media has expanded its digital footprint in Maharashtra with the launch of MarathiJagran.com, a dedicated portal catering to the Marathi-speaking community. The website offers a wide array of verified and credible content, including real-time news coverage, entertainment, business, lifestyle and more, all in Marathi.


Leaders cutting across party lines—including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) 
President Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress’s Nana Patole—commended the platform for its attempt to engage the Marathi-speaking population and promote the state’s rich cultural heritage.



The platform will also provide a national perspective on current affairs. With this launch, readers will have access to Jagran Group’s extensive news network, including investigative reports from Jagran Prime and fact-checked stories from Vishwas News, in Marathi. 


jagran mumbai mumbai news

