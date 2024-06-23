Breaking News
Jagran Prakashan Ltd files case against Shalini Publicity Creative Pvt Ltd

Jagran Prakashan Ltd. files case against Shalini Publicity & Creative Pvt. Ltd.

Updated on: 24 June,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The case alleges cheating, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds amounting to approximately Rs 50-Rs 59 lakh by publishing advertisements and failing to remit payments. The matter is currently pending for hearing in the Kanpur Court

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Reliable sources have confirmed that M/s Jagran Prakashan Ltd. has filed a case of breach of trust at the Kanpur Court against M/s Shalini Publicity & Creative Pvt. Ltd. under sections 420 and 409 of the IPC. 


The agency’s director, Manobhav Tripathi, operates out of two locations: 401-402, A Wing, 4th Floor, Trade Square, Mehra Compound, Opposite Orkay Mill, Sakinaka, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 072 (Maharashtra), and 1/52 Vikrant Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow 226 010 (U.P.). 


The case alleges cheating, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds amounting to approximately Rs 50-Rs 59 lakh by publishing advertisements and failing to remit payments. The matter is currently pending for hearing in the Kanpur Court.


