The Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, the sixth on Central Railway and seventh for the state of Maharashtra, is set to commence regular services from CSMT Mumbai on January 1, 2024

File Photo

Listen to this article Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will halt at these stations; here’s everything you need to know about the daily service x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday flagged off the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, marking a significant addition to the railway connectivity in the region. The inaugural run received a grand welcome at various Central Railway stations, emphasizing the enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding the new service.

The Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express received a warm welcome at Central Railway stations, with MPs, MLAs, Guardian Ministers, school students, and the general public participating in the grand reception at stations like Manmad Junction, Nasik Road, Kalyan Junction, Thane, Dadar, and CSMT Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, the sixth on Central Railway and seventh for the state of Maharashtra, is set to commence regular services from CSMT Mumbai on January 1, 2024, and from Jalna on January 2, 2024. The daily service will make halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, and Aurangabad.

Comprising 1 AC Executive Class and 7 AC Chair Car coaches, the train aims to provide a comfortable and efficient travel experience. The timetable for the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express includes its departure from CSMT Mumbai at 13.10 hrs daily (except Wednesday), reaching Jalna at 20.30 hrs on the same day. The return journey from Jalna to CSMT Mumbai will depart at 05.05 hrs daily (except Wednesday), reaching CSMT Mumbai at 11.55 hrs.

Also read: Registration of properties in Mumbai city may rise 33 per cent in December: Frank Knight

Accompanying the inauguration was the redevelopment and unveiling of the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, a testament to the government's commitment to enhancing the country's rail infrastructure. The redeveloped station was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, who also flagged off 2 Amrit Bharat Express and 6 Vande Bharat Express trains from the Ayodhya Dham Junction.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains introduced on this occasion include the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) route and the Malda Town-Bengaluru route, providing enhanced connectivity between different cities.

The Vande Bharat Express trains, known for their speed and efficiency, were flagged off on various routes, connecting cities like Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi, Amritsar to Delhi, Coimbatore to Bengaluru, Mangaluru to Madgaon (Goa), Ayodhya Dham to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi), and Jalna to Mumbai.

Online attendance at the inauguration ceremony included the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.