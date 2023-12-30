Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Jalna Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will halt at these stations heres everything you need to know about the daily service

Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will halt at these stations; here’s everything you need to know about the daily service

Updated on: 30 December,2023 08:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, the sixth on Central Railway and seventh for the state of Maharashtra, is set to commence regular services from CSMT Mumbai on January 1, 2024

Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will halt at these stations; here’s everything you need to know about the daily service

File Photo

Listen to this article
Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will halt at these stations; here’s everything you need to know about the daily service
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday flagged off the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, marking a significant addition to the railway connectivity in the region. The inaugural run received a grand welcome at various Central Railway stations, emphasizing the enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding the new service.


The Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express received a warm welcome at Central Railway stations, with MPs, MLAs, Guardian Ministers, school students, and the general public participating in the grand reception at stations like Manmad Junction, Nasik Road, Kalyan Junction, Thane, Dadar, and CSMT Mumbai.


The Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, the sixth on Central Railway and seventh for the state of Maharashtra, is set to commence regular services from CSMT Mumbai on January 1, 2024, and from Jalna on January 2, 2024. The daily service will make halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, and Aurangabad.


Comprising 1 AC Executive Class and 7 AC Chair Car coaches, the train aims to provide a comfortable and efficient travel experience. The timetable for the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express includes its departure from CSMT Mumbai at 13.10 hrs daily (except Wednesday), reaching Jalna at 20.30 hrs on the same day. The return journey from Jalna to CSMT Mumbai will depart at 05.05 hrs daily (except Wednesday), reaching CSMT Mumbai at 11.55 hrs.

Also read: Registration of properties in Mumbai city may rise 33 per cent in December: Frank Knight

Accompanying the inauguration was the redevelopment and unveiling of the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, a testament to the government's commitment to enhancing the country's rail infrastructure. The redeveloped station was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, who also flagged off 2 Amrit Bharat Express and 6 Vande Bharat Express trains from the Ayodhya Dham Junction.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains introduced on this occasion include the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) route and the Malda Town-Bengaluru route, providing enhanced connectivity between different cities.

The Vande Bharat Express trains, known for their speed and efficiency, were flagged off on various routes, connecting cities like Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi, Amritsar to Delhi, Coimbatore to Bengaluru, Mangaluru to Madgaon (Goa), Ayodhya Dham to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi), and Jalna to Mumbai.

Online attendance at the inauguration ceremony included the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news central railway PM Modi narendra modi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK